U.N. chief urges calm in Haiti after killing of president

Reuters | New York | Updated: 07-07-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 20:31 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned on Wednesday the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise and called for those responsible to be brought to justice, his spokesman said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General calls on all Haitians to preserve the constitutional order, remain united in the face of this abhorrent act and reject all violence," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. "The United Nations will continue to stand with the Government and the people of Haiti."

