Delhi BJP protest near DTC headquarters against 'scam' in bus procurement

Delhi BJP leaders on Wednesday staged a protest near DTC headquarters at Indraprastha Estate here, alleging scam in procurement of 1,000 buses by the public transporter.

Leading the protesters of the party's OBC Morcha, Delhi BJP vice president Ashok Goyal Devraha said buses normally have a three-year guarantee period and hence there was no need to have a contract with any private company for maintenance.

''The fact is more money is being spent on maintenance than what was spent on their purchase which is a scam that needs to be probed,'' he said addressing the protesters.

Party MLAs Ajay Mahavar, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpayee, state media head Naveen Kumar Jindal, and OBC Morcha president Santosh Pal were present at the protest.

A three-member committee formed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal is looking into the allegations while the Delhi government has put on hold the procurement process.

