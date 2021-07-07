Left Menu

Delhi BJP protest near DTC headquarters against 'scam' in bus procurement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 22:59 IST
Delhi BJP protest near DTC headquarters against 'scam' in bus procurement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP leaders on Wednesday staged a protest near DTC headquarters at Indraprastha Estate here, alleging scam in procurement of 1,000 buses by the public transporter.

Leading the protesters of the party's OBC Morcha, Delhi BJP vice president Ashok Goyal Devraha said buses normally have a three-year guarantee period and hence there was no need to have a contract with any private company for maintenance.

''The fact is more money is being spent on maintenance than what was spent on their purchase which is a scam that needs to be probed,'' he said addressing the protesters.

Party MLAs Ajay Mahavar, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpayee, state media head Naveen Kumar Jindal, and OBC Morcha president Santosh Pal were present at the protest.

A three-member committee formed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal is looking into the allegations while the Delhi government has put on hold the procurement process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021