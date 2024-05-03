Left Menu

Tragic Bus Crash Kills 10 in Northwest Pakistan

Ten people died in a bus accident on the Karakoram Highway in Pakistan. The bus carrying 30 passengers fell into a ravine in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan. Rescue efforts are underway, and the injured and deceased are being transported to a hospital.

Tragic Bus Crash Kills 10 in Northwest Pakistan
At least ten people were killed when a passenger bus skidded off a mountainous terrain and plunged into a ravine in northwest Pakistan on Friday, authorities said.

The incident occurred on the Karakoram Highway in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan region when the bus with at least 30 passengers aboard was on its way from Rawalpindi to Gilgit, a police official said.

Rescue efforts are in progress and the injured as well as dead bodies are being shifted to hospital, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

