Tragic Bus Crash Kills 10 in Northwest Pakistan
Ten people died in a bus accident on the Karakoram Highway in Pakistan. The bus carrying 30 passengers fell into a ravine in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan. Rescue efforts are underway, and the injured and deceased are being transported to a hospital.
PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 03-05-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 09:34 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
At least ten people were killed when a passenger bus skidded off a mountainous terrain and plunged into a ravine in northwest Pakistan on Friday, authorities said.
The incident occurred on the Karakoram Highway in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan region when the bus with at least 30 passengers aboard was on its way from Rawalpindi to Gilgit, a police official said.
Rescue efforts are in progress and the injured as well as dead bodies are being shifted to hospital, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan: Arrest warrant issued against Gilgit-Baltistan's former CM in fake degree case
PoK: Gilgit-Baltistan faces medical, infrastructural crisis due to administration's ignorance
Pakistan: UKPNP condemns violence against Kashmiri passengers in Rawalpindi
PCB Announces Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi as Hosts for Champions Trophy
PoK: Labourers in Gilgit-Baltistan organise protests for fixed employment contract