Thawarchand Gehlot resigns as Rajya Sabha member
Newly-appointed Governor of Karnataka Thawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday submitted his resignation as a Rajya Sabha member to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also Rajya Sabha chairman.
- Country:
- India
Newly-appointed Governor of Karnataka Thawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday submitted his resignation as a Rajya Sabha member to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also Rajya Sabha chairman. "The Governor-designate of Karnataka, Thawarchand Gehlot, called on the Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today and submitted his resignation from the membership of Rajya Sabha. The Chairman accepted his resignation," office of Vice President said in a tweet.
In a major reshuffle, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed new governors in eight states on Tuesday. Gehlot, who was Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, had also been the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha since 2019. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
President appoints new governors in 8 states, Thawarchand Gehlot gets Karnataka
Virendra Kumar Khatik: Veteran Lok Sabha member becomes Social Justice and Empowerment minister
Meenakashi Lekhi, Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi, takes oath as Union Minister of State.
Fire breaks out at Rajya Sabha MP’s house, doused
JD-U leader R C P Singh, Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, takes oath as Union Cabinet Minister.