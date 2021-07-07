Thawarchand Gehlot resigns as Rajya Sabha member

Newly-appointed Governor of Karnataka Thawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday submitted his resignation as a Rajya Sabha member to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also Rajya Sabha chairman. "The Governor-designate of Karnataka, Thawarchand Gehlot, called on the Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today and submitted his resignation from the membership of Rajya Sabha. The Chairman accepted his resignation," office of Vice President said in a tweet.

In a major reshuffle, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed new governors in eight states on Tuesday. Gehlot, who was Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, had also been the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha since 2019. (ANI)

