Left Menu

Thawarchand Gehlot resigns as Rajya Sabha member

Newly-appointed Governor of Karnataka Thawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday submitted his resignation as a Rajya Sabha member to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also Rajya Sabha chairman.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 23:47 IST
Thawarchand Gehlot resigns as Rajya Sabha member
Newly-appointed Governor of Karnataka Thawarchand Gehlot with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Newly-appointed Governor of Karnataka Thawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday submitted his resignation as a Rajya Sabha member to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also Rajya Sabha chairman. "The Governor-designate of Karnataka, Thawarchand Gehlot, called on the Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today and submitted his resignation from the membership of Rajya Sabha. The Chairman accepted his resignation," office of Vice President said in a tweet.

In a major reshuffle, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed new governors in eight states on Tuesday. Gehlot, who was Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, had also been the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha since 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race? and more

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021