Left Menu

Rajasthan: Four held with heroin smuggled from Pak

PTI | Barmer | Updated: 08-07-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 00:43 IST
Rajasthan: Four held with heroin smuggled from Pak
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were arrested in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday with 22 packets of heroin smuggled from Pakistan, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested the accused, who revealed that the packets of narcotics substance were smuggled from Pakistan, an official statement said.

Those arrested were identified as Derawar Singh, Kalusingh, Khet Singh and Devi Singh, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race? and more

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021