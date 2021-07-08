Rajasthan: Four held with heroin smuggled from Pak

Four people were arrested in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday with 22 packets of heroin smuggled from Pakistan, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested the accused, who revealed that the packets of narcotics substance were smuggled from Pakistan, an official statement said.

Those arrested were identified as Derawar Singh, Kalusingh, Khet Singh and Devi Singh, it said.

