Left Menu

U.S. says it is ready to help Haiti after killing of Haitian president

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 01:04 IST
U.S. says it is ready to help Haiti after killing of Haitian president

The United States stands ready to provide any assistance Haiti might need after the assassination of its president, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday, saying it expected to receive a request for defense equipment.

Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular news briefing that the United States urged Haitian authorities to bring those responsible to justice and said reports the attackers were U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents were "absolutely false." Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitian-president-shot-dead-home-overnight-pm-2021-07-07 by gunmen with heavy-caliber weapons in his private residence overnight on Wednesday, sparking an international outcry amid fears of a descent into chaos in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

Asked if there was a pending request for defense equipment from Haiti, Price replied: "We expect to be in receipt of formal requests. We stand ready to receive them. But, as of right now, I am not in a position to confirm that we have received a formal request."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race? and more

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021