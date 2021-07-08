Left Menu

Over 37.93 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday informed that more than 37.93 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 14:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 36,09,69,128 doses (as per data available at 8 am today). It further said 1,83,87,662 balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 36,09,69,128 doses (as per data available at 8 am today). It further said 1,83,87,662 balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs. (ANI)

