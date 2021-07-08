Left Menu

Ex-mayor of Hyderabad Majeed Hussain booked for threatening police

A case has been registered against Majeed Hussain, the former mayor of Hyderabad for allegedly threatening the police personnel and obstructing them from discharging their duties.

A case has been registered against Majeed Hussain, the former mayor of Hyderabad for allegedly threatening the police personnel and obstructing them from discharging their duties. According to the police, the case has been registered under section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

The police on Wednesday said that Hussain entered into a verbal spat with some people over land issue, was threatening them. "The senior AIMIM leader Hussain entered into a verbal spat with some people over the land issue and was threatening them. Banjarahills police reached the spot and while trying to take the situation into control, he obstructed police from discharging their duties," the police added. (ANI)

