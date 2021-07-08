Social media platforms may polarise society, says SC on Facebook India VP's plea

Pronouncing its verdict in Facebook India Vice President Ajit Mohan's petition challenging the issuance of summons against him by the Delhi Assembly Committee in relation to the Delhi riots, the Supreme Court on Thursday said social media platforms have the power to influence people, and debates and posts on these platforms may have the potential to polarise the society as many members of society do not have the resources to verify the veracity of the content. "The social media platforms are having power and potential to influence people across borders, like Facebook, and debates and posts on these platforms may have the potential to polarise the society as many members of society do not have the wherewithal to verify the veracity of contents," aid the apex court.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul pronounced its order. The Supreme Court in its verdict said, "We have divided the submissions under privilege, free speech and legislative competence. We have noted the developments which took place worldwide."

The Supreme Court in its judgement said that the Assembly's peace and harmony committee would have no jurisdiction over many issues, including the law and order of Delhi, which comes under the Central govt. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, reading the judgement, said that Delhi Assembly can seek (extract) information from Facebook and its officials about its alleged role in the Delhi riots but it cannot go into the issue of law and order and prosecution.

The apex court said that the emphasis should also be laid on the transparency of proceedings. (ANI)

