PM Modi chairs first meeting of union cabinet after expansion

A day after the reshuffle and expansion of the Union Cabinet, meetings of the union cabinet and council of ministers are being held on Thursday. The back-to-back meetings are being held on Thursday evening. The meeting of the union cabinet has begun in a virtual format and is being chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019. The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament. (ANI)

