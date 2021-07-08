Left Menu

Woman hangs self after killing two daughters in Telangana

PTI | Hyd | Updated: 08-07-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 19:11 IST
Hyderabad, Jul 8 (PTI): A 32-year-old woman allegedly killed her two daughters and later took her own life at their house in neighbouring Yadadri Bhongir district, police said on Thursday.

They said the woman resorted to the extreme step due to her husband's physical and mental harassment as he was addicted to alcohol.

She allegedly killed her two daughters, aged 12 and 8, by hanging them and also committed suicide by hanging late on Wednesday night while her youngest daughter, aged three, who too was hanged, survived, police said.

The family members noticed the woman and her daughters hanging in the early hours of Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

