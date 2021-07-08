Two accused in Red Fort violence get bail

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to two accused, allegedly involved in a violence case at the Red Fort on Republic Day this year.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted bail to Boota Singh and Maninder Singh asking them to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each and a surety bond of the same amount. Boota Singh was arrested on June 30 and Maninder Singh was held on February 17.

The Court has imposed various conditions upon the accused persons including sharing their mobile number with police and surrender passport if any. Earlier, a Delhi Court had last month had taken cognisance of chargesheet in connection with a case relating to violence at Red Fort against Deep Sidhu and others and issued summons against them.

The chargesheet has named Deep Sidhu and others as accused in the case. The first chargesheet was filed before a magistrate in Tis Hazari Court on May 17.

Police have named 16 persons including Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh, Maninder Moni and Khempreet as accused in the case. Delhi Police has registered a case under various charges dealing with sedition, rioting, violence, attempt to murder and dacoity. Later case was transferred to the crime branch of Delhi police.

Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in this case, was later released on bail. Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

A total of 43 different cases were registered with the crime branch, special cell and local police and over 150 persons were arrested in connection with various cases relating to Republic Day violence. (ANI)

