40-year-old man held for sexually abusing teenage daughter

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Munnar on Thursday for allegedly sexually abusing his teenage daughter, police said.

Police said the man was arrested on the basis of a complaint received by the district childline.

He has been charged under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), they said.

The 14-year-old girl, whose mother had died three years ago, had been allegedly undergoing sexual harassment from her father.

The issue came to light after the girl complained to the district childline about the alleged abuse.

After providing her counselling, the District Child Welfare Committee shifted the girl to a child protection centre, officials said.

