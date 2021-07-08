Left Menu

40-year-old man held for sexually abusing teenage daughter

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 08-07-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 21:58 IST
40-year-old man held for sexually abusing teenage daughter
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Munnar on Thursday for allegedly sexually abusing his teenage daughter, police said.

Police said the man was arrested on the basis of a complaint received by the district childline.

He has been charged under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), they said.

The 14-year-old girl, whose mother had died three years ago, had been allegedly undergoing sexual harassment from her father.

The issue came to light after the girl complained to the district childline about the alleged abuse.

After providing her counselling, the District Child Welfare Committee shifted the girl to a child protection centre, officials said.PTI TGB BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021