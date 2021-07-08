Left Menu

Bengal: 4 fake govt officers held for duping people by promising jobs

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 22:10 IST
The police have arrested four persons for allegedly impersonating as senior West Bengal government officials and duping several people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of giving them jobs, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a complaint lodged by a 20-year-old man, the police arrested the four accused from different parts of the state on Wednesday, In his complaint lodged in Bowbazar police station in Kolkata, the man alleged that the four had taken Rs 35 lakh from him and his friends promising them jobs as head guards in the West Bengal Police, the officer said.

''They masqueraded as state government officials and one of them claimed he was a deputy superintendent of police.

They gave them fake appointment letters along with khaki beret cap and belt (as used by the police),'' he said.

Money changed hands in May initially in Paschim Medinipur district and later at a hotel in Kolkata's Chandni Chowk area, the officer said.

''We seized from the accused Rs 1.85 lakh in cash, documents such as fake ID cards and appointment letters for the post of head guards, and khaki beret caps and belts,'' he said.

The accused who impersonated as a deputy SP is a resident of Murshidabad district, while others hailed from Malda, North 24 Parganas and Paschim Medinipur districts.

The probe has been taken up by the anti-rowdy section of the Kolkata Police's Detective Department, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

