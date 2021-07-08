Russia says Taliban gave it assurances on security of borders, diplomatic missions
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 22:34 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia said it held talks with a Taliban delegation on Thursday and that the Taliban had assured Moscow it would not violate the borders of Central Asian states and also guaranteed the security of foreign diplomatic and consular missions in Afghanistan.
In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said the Taliban told Moscow it wanted peace in Afghanistan through negotiations, and that it was committed to countering the threat of Islamic State and stamping out heroine production.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Russian
- Russia
- Islamic
- Central Asian
- Taliban
- Afghanistan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
COLUMN-For Russia, aggression seen central to great power status: Peter Apps
Russia says to boost military ties with Myanmar as junta leader visits
Russian COVID-19 deaths hit fresh four-month peak
Russia says to boost military ties with Myanmar as junta leader visits
Russian security chief says Moscow will cooperate with U.S. against hackers - report