Russia says Taliban gave it assurances on security of borders, diplomatic missions

Russia said it held talks with a Taliban delegation on Thursday and that the Taliban had assured Moscow it would not violate the borders of Central Asian states and also guaranteed the security of foreign diplomatic and consular missions in Afghanistan.

In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said the Taliban told Moscow it wanted peace in Afghanistan through negotiations, and that it was committed to countering the threat of Islamic State and stamping out heroine production.

