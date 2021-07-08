Mumbai woman held for poisoning husband over marital dispute

A 55-year-old woman has been been arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband by serving him insecticide-laced food over marital dispute, police said on Thursday.

According to a police official, the woman, a resident of Dharavi, allegedly mixed a poisonous liquid used to kill cockroaches in the food of her husband (65), who survived after he was hospitalised.

The couple had been locked in a long-standing marital dispute and often argued over domestic issues, which had led to their separation, he said.

The victim, a taxi driver, was staying away from his wife for the last couple of years, the official said.

In between, he was in jail in some case and came out of prison last month. Initially, he stayed with his relatives at Sion before returning home, the official said.

Recently, they had a heated argument over lunch on selling their house during which the victim started feeling uneasy and at that point the woman told him that she had mixed cockroach killing liquid in his food, he said.

The man was taken to hospital by people in his locality, the official said.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested the woman and booked her under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), he added. PTI ZA RSY RSY

