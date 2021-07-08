Left Menu

Mumbai woman held for poisoning husband over marital dispute

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 22:52 IST
Mumbai woman held for poisoning husband over marital dispute
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old woman has been been arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband by serving him insecticide-laced food over marital dispute, police said on Thursday.

According to a police official, the woman, a resident of Dharavi, allegedly mixed a poisonous liquid used to kill cockroaches in the food of her husband (65), who survived after he was hospitalised.

The couple had been locked in a long-standing marital dispute and often argued over domestic issues, which had led to their separation, he said.

The victim, a taxi driver, was staying away from his wife for the last couple of years, the official said.

In between, he was in jail in some case and came out of prison last month. Initially, he stayed with his relatives at Sion before returning home, the official said.

Recently, they had a heated argument over lunch on selling their house during which the victim started feeling uneasy and at that point the woman told him that she had mixed cockroach killing liquid in his food, he said.

The man was taken to hospital by people in his locality, the official said.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested the woman and booked her under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), he added. PTI ZA RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021