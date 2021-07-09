Left Menu

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 chief: To decide on Paralympic spectators soon after Olympics

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-07-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 12:28 IST
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 chief: To decide on Paralympic spectators soon after Olympics
Tokyo Olympics logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday she aimed to reach an agreement on Paralympic spectators with relevant parties "at the earliest possible" timing after the close of the Tokyo Olympics.

Organizers said on Thursday the Olympics would take place without spectators in the host city Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures, but that a decision on Paralympic spectators would be made after the Olympics, without mentioning specific timing. The Olympics are scheduled for July 23 to Aug. 8, with the Paralympics slated to start Aug. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021