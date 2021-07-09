Taliban controls 85% of Afghan territory, Taliban official says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 13:05 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Taliban control 85% of territory in Afghanistan, Taliban official Shahabuddin Delawar said in Moscow on Friday.
Foreign forces, including the United States, are withdrawing after almost 20 years of fighting, a move that has emboldened Taliban insurgents to try to gain fresh territory in Afghanistan.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Afghanistan
- Taliban
- Moscow
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian member of FIN7 cybercrime gang sentenced in United States
India is 'incredibly important' partner to United States in the region and globally: WH
U.S. moves to restrict travel from the United States to Belarus
Rugby-Smith at flyhalf for callow England against United States
First Person: The Somali refugees planting a new life in the United States