Taliban controls 85% of Afghan territory, Taliban official says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 13:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Taliban control 85% of territory in Afghanistan, Taliban official Shahabuddin Delawar said in Moscow on Friday.

Foreign forces, including the United States, are withdrawing after almost 20 years of fighting, a move that has emboldened Taliban insurgents to try to gain fresh territory in Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

