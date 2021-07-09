South African court rejects ex-leader's bid to delay prison
A South African court has rejected former South African President Jacob Zuma's request to postpone his current jail term.
Zuma, who started his 15-month jail sentence Thursday, will remain behind bars after his application for his prison term be delayed was dismissed by the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday.
Zuma has one more legal bid to be released which will be heard by the Constitutional Court, the country's apex court, on Monday. He is currently imprisoned in the Estcourt Correctional Center for failing to obey a court order to testify at a judicial commission that is investigating allegations of corruption during his term as South Africa's president from 2009 to 2018.
