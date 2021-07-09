Book examines legacy of Kissinger's 1971 China visit

A collection of critical essays examines the impact, consequences and legacy of the then US National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger's secret visit to China in 1971 and how it has shaped world order.

''A New Cold War: Henry Kissinger and the Rise of China'', edited by Sanjaya Baru and Rahul Sharma, has contributions from Teresita Schaffer, Kanti Bajpai, Hoo Tiang Boon, Sujan Chinoy, Bill Emmott, Frederic Grare, Quah Say Jye and C Raja Mohan among others.

Advertisement

After Kissinger made the door-opening visit to China in July 1971 to meet top Chinese leaders, it inaugurated a new phase not just in US-China relations but in contemporary history.

That visit and subsequent US-China relationship, including the US decision to invest in China's economic rise and admit it into the World Trade Organisation, combined to firm up the foundations of China's rise as a world power, the book, published by HarperCollins India, says.

Speaking about the book, Baru says, ''Marking the 50th anniversary of the Nixon-Kissinger outreach to China, this unique collection of essays by eminent scholars and diplomats from around the world offers critical perspectives on America's contribution to China's rise and the origins of the New Cold War.'' Co-editor Sharma says, ''Kissinger's was a path-breaking visit, which changed the world forever. China's rise is a reality that the world will continue to grapple with for a long time to come. The essays in this book attempt to analyse what prompted the Americans to open the doors to China, as well as the challenges that it has created for just about every nation today.'' According to Swati Chopra, executive editor at HarperCollins India, ''There is no doubt today of the impact that one man has had on the geopolitics of the past few decades - USA's former National Security Advisor, Henry Kissinger. His contribution to the rise of China is perhaps a lesser known aspect of this, which is what a new cold war is about.'' The essays are divided into two sections: those that examine the global implications of the US-China reset and those that look at this process from the perspective of select countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)