Senior Congress MLA meets Karnataka CM

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-07-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 17:33 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Senior Congress legislator M B Patil on Friday met Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa to seek financial assistance for irrigation in drought-hit villages in Vijayapura district.

''Met the Hon'ble CM of Karnataka today at his residence.

Requested financial assistance to provide irrigation to the drought-hit villages of Indi taluk by filling 16 tanks from the Krishna River through the Tidagundi aqueduct. He has informally agreed to the same,'' Patil tweeted.

The former Water Resources Minister sought financial assistance also for work on releasing additional water from the Almatti Dam into the lakes and check-dams in the command area of UKP (Upper Krishna Project)-3 to improve the groundwater level in Vijayapura district.

The Chief Minister's office called the meeting a courtesy call.

The meeting was keenly watched as Patil is a prominent Lingayat leader from north Karnataka, the community to which the Chief Minister belongs.

There had been speculations and reports in the past that the ruling BJP was keen on roping Patil into its fold, which he had denied.

The Babaleshwar MLA said the Chief Minister has responded positively to an appeal to taking up the reprinting of ''Shivanubhava'', a Kannada newspaper edited by Dr. P G Halakatti.

