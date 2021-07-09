Left Menu

IPS officer appointed addl principal secy to Uttarakhand CM

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-07-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 18:27 IST
Senior IPS officer Abhinav Kumar was on Friday appointed the Additional Principal Secretary to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

It is for the first time in Uttarakhand that an IPS officer has been appointed to the post.

An IPS officer of the 1996 batch, Kumar is an Additional Director General of Police currently posted as the spokesman of the Uttarakhand Police. The order of his appointment as Additional Principal Secretary to the CM has already been issued.

