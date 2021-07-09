Andhra Pradesh govt offers assistance to kin of slain jawan
Amaravati, July 9 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of an Army jawan killed in action with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.
M Jaswanth Reddy (23), hailing from D Kothapalem village in Guntur district, was killed in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the death and extended his sympathies to the bereaved family.
The valour of Jaswanth in fighting the terrorists on the border is highly commendable, he said.
