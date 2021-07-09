‘Depressed’ police constable commits suicide

Depression pushed a police constable here to take his own life, officials said on Friday.

Sushil Kumar (28) hailed from Aligarh and lived in the Shahganj locality here.

He hanged himself to death in his rented accommodation on Thursday.

On Friday morning, when there was no movement in his room, his landlord looked through the window and found him hanging from a ceiling fan.

Police reached the spot and recovered the body by breaking through the door.

In a suicide note, he said “depression” was the reason of his extreme step, Rakesh Chauhan, incharge at Shahganj police station, said, adding the body was sent for postmortem.

