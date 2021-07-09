Left Menu

MP teen girl tries to immolate self over harassment by youths

PTI | Indore | Updated: 09-07-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 21:01 IST
MP teen girl tries to immolate self over harassment by youths
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl tried to immolate herself in a police premises in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday alleging that some youths were barging into her home and teasing her at knife-point, an official said.

A video of the incident, in which she is seen narrating her ordeal and the alleged refusal of Palasia police station to register a case on her complaint, went viral on social media soon after, leading to the arrest of four people.

The girl reached the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) here at Regal Cross Road and tried to strike a match after pouring kerosene on herself, but those present prevented her from doing so, the official said.

Soon after, Inspector Sanjay Bais of Palasia police station said four people, all relatives of the victim, in the 18-24 age group were arrested under section 354 (criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Bais said the victim's family and the accused are involved in a dispute over a pathway in the locality where they stay, adding that further probe into the incident was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021