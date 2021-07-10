Haiti requests UN troops after president's assassination - letter
Haiti has requested the United Nations send troops to help secure the country, in particular key infrastructure, after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, according to a letter from the prime minister's office to the UN offices in Haiti reviewed by Reuters.
The letter dated July 7 - the day Moise was shot dead in his home - said the aim was "to support the efforts of the national police aiming to restablish security and public order in the whole territory".
The 15-member U.N. Security Council would need to authorize a deployment of U.N. peacekeepers or police to Haiti.
