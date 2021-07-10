Left Menu

Mexican magnate wanted for tax fraud has left country, govt says

A prominent Mexican businessman who faces tax fraud charges left Mexico earlier this year, the government said on Friday.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-07-2021 06:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 06:06 IST
A prominent Mexican businessman who faces tax fraud charges left Mexico earlier this year, the government said on Friday. Miguel Aleman, a co-founder of budget airline Interjet, last left Mexico on Jan. 31, possibly months before a warrant for his arrest was issued. He took off from the international airport in Toluca, a state capital about an hour outside Mexico City, the National Migration Institute (INM) said in brief statement.

The government's immigration agency did not say where Aleman went in January, but noted that he is wanted for his "probable responsibility for the crime of tax fraud." The INM said it has issued an alert to all of the country's international airports, land and sea ports of entry, which it said was requested by the federal attorney general's office.

News of the federal arrest warrant for Aleman was first reported this week but it is not clear when it was issued. The case marks one of the first times a high-profile business leader has been targeted by authorities under a new law that treats tax fraud as a crime punishable by jail time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

