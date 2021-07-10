4 criminals held in separate shootouts in Delhi

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested four criminals in two separate shootouts in the national capital, officials said on Saturday. The incidents took place in the Rohini and Dwarka areas of Delhi on Friday, they said. Two robbers -- Yashpal and Vikas – were apprehended from Rohini at around 9 pm following a shootout. Yashpal was involved in more than 15 cases of robberies and snatchings, a senior police officer said. In a separate incident, two illegal firearms suppliers, Abdul Wahab and Farman, hailing from Meerut, were apprehended at around 12.30 am from Dwarka, the officer said. The accused had come to the national capital to supply firearms and cartridges to a local criminal. Five sophisticated pistols and 60 cartridges were seized from the duo, police said. The injured have been hospitalized, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)