Left Menu

4 criminals held in separate shootouts in Delhi

The Delhi Polices Special Cell has arrested four criminals in two separate shootouts in the national capital, officials said on Saturday. In a separate incident, two illegal firearms suppliers, Abdul Wahab and Farman, hailing from Meerut, were apprehended at around 12.30 am from Dwarka, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 13:05 IST
4 criminals held in separate shootouts in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested four criminals in two separate shootouts in the national capital, officials said on Saturday. The incidents took place in the Rohini and Dwarka areas of Delhi on Friday, they said. Two robbers -- Yashpal and Vikas – were apprehended from Rohini at around 9 pm following a shootout. Yashpal was involved in more than 15 cases of robberies and snatchings, a senior police officer said. In a separate incident, two illegal firearms suppliers, Abdul Wahab and Farman, hailing from Meerut, were apprehended at around 12.30 am from Dwarka, the officer said. The accused had come to the national capital to supply firearms and cartridges to a local criminal. Five sophisticated pistols and 60 cartridges were seized from the duo, police said. The injured have been hospitalized, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021