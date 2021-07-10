Security guard killed in cylinder blast at dairy plant
- Country:
- India
Kota (Rajasthan) A 32-year-old security guard at a dairy plant died after a refrigerant gas cylinder exploded in the building, police said on Saturday.
The cylinder at Saras milk dairy plant, which is located on the Rawatbhatta road, blasted around 4 pm on Friday near the entry gate, they said, adding a case was registered in this regard at R.K. Puram police station.
Bhupendra Singh, a resident of Sakatpura area, passed out and was rushed to Kota Medical Collage Hospital (KMCH), where he succumbed to injuries.
Singh had started his job at the plant about a month ago.
His body was handed over to his family on Saturday morning after post-mortem, Inspector Ramesh Sharma said.
Two other guards, Pavan (24) and Rajkumar, sustained injuries in the incident.
The company's management has formed a three-member committee to probe into the matter, Managing Director (MD) Rakesh Sharma said, refuting allegations of negligence on part of the company.
The company will provide ex-gratia payment to the victim's family, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ED attaches over Rs 365 crore assets in cooperative society fraud case in Rajasthan
Junior clerk arrested by ACB for accepting bribe in Rajasthan
Rajasthan: Labour commissioner, two others detained in corruption case
Rajasthan’s first case of Delta-plus variant found in Bikaner
Quit India Movement anniversary: Rajasthan govt to honour all freedom fighters