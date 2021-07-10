Security guard killed in cylinder blast at dairy plant

Kota (Rajasthan) A 32-year-old security guard at a dairy plant died after a refrigerant gas cylinder exploded in the building, police said on Saturday.

The cylinder at Saras milk dairy plant, which is located on the Rawatbhatta road, blasted around 4 pm on Friday near the entry gate, they said, adding a case was registered in this regard at R.K. Puram police station.

Bhupendra Singh, a resident of Sakatpura area, passed out and was rushed to Kota Medical Collage Hospital (KMCH), where he succumbed to injuries.

Singh had started his job at the plant about a month ago.

His body was handed over to his family on Saturday morning after post-mortem, Inspector Ramesh Sharma said.

Two other guards, Pavan (24) and Rajkumar, sustained injuries in the incident.

The company's management has formed a three-member committee to probe into the matter, Managing Director (MD) Rakesh Sharma said, refuting allegations of negligence on part of the company.

The company will provide ex-gratia payment to the victim's family, he said.

