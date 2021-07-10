Fake call centre busted, 24 held for duping people by offering mobile phones at cheap rates

The Delhi Police has busted a fake call centre and arrested 24 people, including 15 women, from Rohini area, officials said on Saturday. The accused duped victims, mainly from the northeastern states and Odisha, on the pretext of offering them mobile phones at cheap rates through a lottery scheme, they said. Police said Ramkumar (34), Shyam Kumar (35) and Govind (22), all residents of Sultanpuri here, together owned the call centre. On Friday, the police received information about the fake call centre operating at Rohini Sector-7 which allegedly duped people on the pretext of offering them mobiles at cheap rates through a lottery scheme, a senior police officer said. ''The police raided the call centre and nabbed the accused. Enquiry revealed that most of the victims belonged to the northeastern states,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused used to collect mobile number of people residing in other states from the internet, the DCP said. They randomly made calls to people across the country and induced them with lucrative offers. They told the people that their number had been selected for the offer in which they will get a mobile phone worth Rs 17,000 on payment of just Rs 4,500, police said. In order to gain the confidence of customers, they used the post office as logistics service provider. However, instead of sending mobiles, they would send cheap wallets, belt, soaps etc. in the parcel, police said. Police also raided the warehouse of the accused situated at Rohini Sector-20 and recovered packets that were ready to be delivered. The three owners of fake call centre were also nabbed from there, police said. Police recovered three computers, 52 mobiles, 384 packets and other items.

