Jal Panchayat held in Panipat's Beholi village

A 'Jal Panchayat', which aims at increasing community participation for groundwater management, was organised at Beholi village in Haryana's Panipat district, according to a statement issued on Saturday. It was organised under the Atal Bhujal Yojana, under which water security plans are made for villages, it said.

Anil Gautam, a hydrologist working for the scheme, along with a team conducted three-day research to explore groundwater management issues in Beholi village, the statement said.

Advertisement

During its research, the team examined the groundwater condition of the village as well as conducted water quality testing, it said. The statement said that after the survey, Gautam along with his team then organised the 'Jal Panchayat' to share findings with villagers and take their suggestions to resolve water-related problems.

On organizing 'Jal Panchayats' across the state, Additional Chief Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department Devender Singh said 14 districts will be covered under the Atal Bhujal Yojana in Haryana, which includes 1,669-gram panchayats of 36 blocks.

He said that the Yojana aims to improve groundwater management in priority areas through community participation and Haryana has a target to reduce groundwater depletion by a minimum of 50 per cent.

Deputy Commissioner, Panipat, Sushil Sarwan also attended the 'Jal Panchayat' and requested the villagers to conserve the water resources. He also assured support from the district administration in ensuring the successful implementation of Atal Bhujal Yojana.

Project Director, Irrigation Department, Satbir Singh Kadian said that under the Yojana in Haryana the first 'Jal Panchayat' has been organized at Beholi village.

During the panchayat villagers in consultation with the expert team of hydrologists also prepared an action plan for groundwater management, said Kadian.

The objective of this scheme is to create a hydrogeological data network of groundwater resources in Haryana.

As a part of the programme, awareness activities, as well as capacity building of stakeholders would be organized and then a 'water security plan' of each village will be prepared and then implemented over the next four years, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)