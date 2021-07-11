NGT directs HP chief secretary to remove encroachment on govt land in Shimla

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Himachal Pradesh chief secretary to ensure the removal of encroachment on government land in Shimla's Narkanda area.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said because of the long delay which has already taken place, irrespective of the question of whether the land is a forest or non-forest government land, the state authorities must ensure further action.

''We note that order dated August 3, 2019, for eviction was passed under the H.P. Public Premises and Land (Eviction and Rent Recovery) Act, 1971 but the same is not being given effect to on account of further orders which, because of the report of the chief secretary are not sustainable.

''Let the matter be monitored by the chief secretary, HP to ensure compliance of rule of law and protection of the government property," the bench said.

The chief secretary told the NGT that land was found to be "Gair Mumkin Sadak" (agricultural land where there are wells and water channels) in revenue papers and thus is non-forest land. "The fact remains that the land is covered by the definition of 'public premises' and encroachment is required to be removed. The report of the chief secretary does not mention the timelines for further action," the NGT noted.

The tribunal's direction came on a plea filed by Shimla resident Sher Singh alleging illegal encroachment on the government land in Himachal Pradesh.

