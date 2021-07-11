Left Menu

NIA conducts searches at Meerut; arrests arms trafficker

It seized Rs 9 lakh cash, mobile phones and incriminating documents, the official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 22:52 IST
The NIA has arrested an arms trafficker from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, who was involved in an extortion case, in which Khalistani terrorists are also named, an official said on Sunday. Mohammad Asif Ali (32) was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which conducted searches at his premises, the official said.

The case relates to information received by the Punjab Police that Arshdeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh, currently abroad, had formed a gang and were threatening and extorting money from businessmen in Punjab, the NIA official said.

The NIA took over the investigation and during the search conducted in Meerut on Saturday, two country-made pistols of 0.315 bore, 10 live rounds of 0.315 bore, one mobile phone, two SIM cards and one memory card were seized, the official said.

Subsequently, the NIA arrested arms trafficker Ali.

The official said that one Gagandeep used to purchase arms and ammunition from Ali and supply them to Kamaljeet Sharma, who has been arrested, and his associates, the NIA official said.

These weapons were used in faith-based targeted killings and for threatening and extorting money from businessmen in Punjab, the NIA official said.

The NIA on Sunday also conducted a search at the premises of Paramjit Singh in Meerut, another arms trafficker involved in the case. It seized Rs 9 lakh cash, mobile phones and incriminating documents, the official said.

