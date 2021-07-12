Left Menu

Close of aide of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari held in ambulance ferrying case

A close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was arrested in a case regarding an ambulance used to ferry the BSP legislator from a Punjab jail to a court in Mohali, police said on Sunday.Barabanki Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said the arrested man identified as Ali Mohammad Jafri alias Shahid, was carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 12-07-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 00:39 IST
Close of aide of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari held in ambulance ferrying case
  • Country:
  • India

A close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was arrested in a case regarding an ambulance used to ferry the BSP legislator from a Punjab jail to a court in Mohali, police said on Sunday.

Barabanki Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said the arrested man identified as Ali Mohammad Jafri alias Shahid, was carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He was arrested from Mayur Vihar Colony of Barabanki late on Saturday night.

Seven persons, including Alka Rai, Sheshnath Rai, Rajnath and Anand Yadav, have been arrested in this case so far.

On March 31, Ansari was produced before the court in Punjab in an extortion case. The documents of the UP registered ambulance used to transport the gangster-turned-politician were found to be fake.

During investigation, police found that Alka Rai, the owner of Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital in Mau, and some of her associates had registered the ambulance back in 2013 using fake documents.

A case was registered at Nagar Kotwali in Barabanki with Ansari made an accused with charges of conspiracy and forgery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
3
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Violence spreads to South Africa's economic hub in wake of Zuma jailing; Oman's Sultan visits Saudi Arabia on a first overseas trip and more

World News Roundup: Violence spreads to South Africa's economic hub in wake ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021