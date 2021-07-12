Left Menu

China says 'drove away' U.S. warship in S.China Sea

British warships (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China's military "drove away" a U.S. warship that illegally entered Chinese waters near the Paracel islands on Monday, the country's armed forces said.

"We urge the United States to immediately stop such provocative actions," the People's Liberation Army's Southern Theatre Command said in a statement.

