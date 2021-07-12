China says 'drove away' U.S. warship in S.China Sea
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-07-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 10:27 IST
China's military "drove away" a U.S. warship that illegally entered Chinese waters near the Paracel islands on Monday, the country's armed forces said.
"We urge the United States to immediately stop such provocative actions," the People's Liberation Army's Southern Theatre Command said in a statement.
