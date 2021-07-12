Left Menu

Central teams rush to states reporting surge in COVID-19 cases: MoS Health

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Monday said the Central government has already sent teams to the states where COVID-19 cases are rising.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 12:20 IST
Central teams rush to states reporting surge in COVID-19 cases: MoS Health
MoS Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Monday said the Central government has already sent teams to the states where COVID-19 cases are rising. While speaking to ANI on the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and Kerala, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said, "Central government's team is working on the ground. We are continuously monitoring the situation, taking feedbacks from State governments regularly."

Pawar said that the Central government has given guidelines and the state government needs to follow this and urged people to wear masks and avoid crowded places. She further said that government will take more measures to contain COVID-19 and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia is regularly conducting meetings. "He had meetings yesterday as well," she said.

Some of the states in India are again witnessing the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, India reported 37,154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4,50,899. The active cases constitute 1.46 per cent of the total cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021