Hubballi will see industrial growth under 'Beyond Bengaluru' scheme: Dy CM

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-07-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 14:14 IST
Hubballi and its surrounding areas will see further industrial development due to the state government's 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, Narayan, who holds the IT-BT portfolio, said several industries have already been set up in the region under the government's ESDM (Electronic System Designing and Manufacturing) policy.

Talking about 'Beyond Bengaluru', he said the initiative focuses on industrial development of regions outside Bengaluru.

He was optimistic that the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) will facilitate investment for the enterprises which support the digital economy.

He said Artificial Intelligence will be used in a big way in technological development.

Though the Hubballi region has not been left behind with regard to industrial development and employment generation, there will be some bottlenecks depending on the varied market situations, the DCM said.

Narayan said prominent institutions located in the region, including Infosys, Deshpande Foundation and IIT, will certainly influence the industrial ecosystem of the region in a larger way.

