Woman held with drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai

Earlier, the NCB arrested a drug peddler from Mahim area here on Saturday night. The accused allegedly used to sell drugs to youngsters, an NCB official said on Sunday.The accused was caught following a number of complaints from residents about drug-trafficking in the area.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 15:16 IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested a woman and seized 'hashish', a banned drug, worth around Rs 1 crore from her possession in Mumbai, an NCB official said on Monday.

As per preliminary investigation into the case, the contraband stock, which was seized on Sunday, was brought here from Jammu and Kashmir, the official said. As part of an operation against drug traffickers, the NCB apprehended the woman, identified as Hussain Bi (45), from Nagpada area in south Mumbai and seized 1.8 kg of 'hashish' from her, the official said.

The woman was being questioned and a case was registered against her under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The official further said the NCB, during the operation, also found that of late, drug peddlers were using minors and women for the trafficking of contrabands. Earlier, the NCB arrested a drug peddler from Mahim area here on Saturday night. The accused allegedly used to sell drugs to youngsters, an NCB official said on Sunday.

The accused was caught following a number of complaints from residents about drug-trafficking in the area.

