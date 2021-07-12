South African military to deploy soldiers to help quell unrest

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said on Monday it would deploy soldiers in the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces to help law enforcement agencies, after violent protesting and looting linked to the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma.

The SANDF said in a statement that the duration of the deployment and number of soldiers would depend on the situation on the ground.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)