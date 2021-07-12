Left Menu

Woman set afire by boyfriend's brother, suffers 40% burns

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 12-07-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 17:20 IST
Woman set afire by boyfriend's brother, suffers 40% burns
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was set ablaze by her boyfriend’s younger brother, who opposed their relationship, in a village here on Monday, police said.

The 20-year-old victim, who belongs to Mundakheda village of Khurja City area, told police that she was in a relationship with the accused's brother.

They belong to the same community and are neighbours, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said.

The accused poured kerosene oil on her and set her afire, police said, adding, the victim suffered 40 per cent burn injuries and was being treated at district hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021