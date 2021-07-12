Left Menu

Mexico president calls for end to Cuba trade embargo after protests

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-07-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 18:35 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba should be ended to help the country after the biggest street protests in decades broke out on the island fueled by anger over shortages in basic goods.

"The truth is that if one wanted to help Cuba, the first thing that should be done is to suspend the blockade of Cuba as the majority of countries in the world are asking," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference.

