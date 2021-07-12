Mexico president calls for end to Cuba trade embargo after protests
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-07-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 18:35 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba should be ended to help the country after the biggest street protests in decades broke out on the island fueled by anger over shortages in basic goods.
"The truth is that if one wanted to help Cuba, the first thing that should be done is to suspend the blockade of Cuba as the majority of countries in the world are asking," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
- Cuba
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Lopez Obrador
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli, Mexican rescuers bring distinct experience to Miami building collapse
Indian Navy and BEL Bangalore sign MoU for Technology Incubation Forum
Cuba begins coronavirus vaccine trials on children
Mexican authorities search for relatives of abandoned migrant boy
Mexican Supreme Court rules government should legalize recreational pot