Global tax deal a top priority to work on with U.S. -EU's Gentiloni

Securing an international agreement on corporate tax is a top priority and the European Commission will work with the U.S. administration to achieve this, EU economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday.

"What is clear is that, for us, it's a top priority and this is also the reason why we decided to put on hold the (EU) proposal on the digital levy," Gentiloni told a news conference after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers attended by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

"We agreed with Secretary Yellen to work together, the U.S. and the Commission, to make this agreement possible because it is very important after such a crisis to have an important agreement on this issue," he said.

