Left Menu

Global tax deal a top priority to work on with U.S. -EU's Gentiloni

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-07-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 23:25 IST
Global tax deal a top priority to work on with U.S. -EU's Gentiloni
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Securing an international agreement on corporate tax is a top priority and the European Commission will work with the U.S. administration to achieve this, EU economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday.

"What is clear is that, for us, it's a top priority and this is also the reason why we decided to put on hold the (EU) proposal on the digital levy," Gentiloni told a news conference after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers attended by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

"We agreed with Secretary Yellen to work together, the U.S. and the Commission, to make this agreement possible because it is very important after such a crisis to have an important agreement on this issue," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021