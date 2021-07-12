Left Menu

Venezuelan opposition leader Guevara arrested, spokesperson says

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 12-07-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 23:59 IST
Venezuelan opposition leader Guevara arrested, spokesperson says
  • Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader Freddy Guevara was arrested and taken to the Helicoide prison in Caracas, an opposition spokesperson said.

Guevara had earlier posted a video of himself in his car on social media stating that security forces were attempting to arrest him on a Caracas highway.

