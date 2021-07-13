Left Menu

HC directs activist Gokhale to remove tweets against ex-diplomat Lakshmi Puri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 11:12 IST
HC directs activist Gokhale to remove tweets against ex-diplomat Lakshmi Puri
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed activist Saket Gokhale to forthwith delete alleged defamatory tweets against former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri.

In an interim order, Justice C Hari Shankar also restrained Gokhale from posting scandalous tweets against Lakshmi Puri and her husband Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri during the pendency of the defamation suit.

The court said if Gokhale fails to delete the tweets within 24 hours of the passing of the order, Twitter shall identify the URLs and take necessary action.

The court passed the order on a defamation suit filed by Lakshmi Puri seeking Rs five crore damages from Gokhale and a direction that he deletes the tweets. She alleged that in the tweets, Gokhale has made false and factually incorrect, per-se defamatory, slanderous, and libelous statements/imputations against her and her family.

The court also issued a summons to Gokhale on the main suit and directed him to file his written statement within four weeks and listed the case before the Joint Registrar on September 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021