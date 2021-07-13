Left Menu

Plea in HC claims mixing of drinking, contaminated water; court asks authorities to consider it as representation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 13:14 IST
The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the Delhi government and Delhi Jal Board to consider as a representation a plea seeking fresh assessment of water supply stations in the national capital claiming that contaminated and sewage water was getting mixed with drinking water.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh told the authorities to decide the representation in accordance with the law, rules, regulations, and government policy applicable to the case.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Delhi resident Ajay Gautam seeking to conduct a fresh assessment of water supply stations and booster pumps in the national capital, keeping in mind the present as well as increasing population and the demand for drinking water.

The plea sought to upgrade the water supply stations with modern technology and also to constitute a committee of experts to suggest and develop techniques to stop contamination and mixing of sewage water in drinking water, within a time-bound period.

