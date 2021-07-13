Left Menu

Officer fatally shoots man outside hospital in Arkansas

A police officer at an Arkansas hospital fatally shot a man who had a gun outside of the emergency department entrance, authorities said.The shooting happened Monday afternoon outside of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas State Police said.Bobby Hollingshead, 59, of Sheridan, stepped out of a truck and told UAMS police officers to stay away, state police said.

Officer fatally shoots man outside hospital in Arkansas
The shooting happened Monday afternoon outside of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas State Police said.

Bobby Hollingshead, 59, of Sheridan, stepped out of a truck and told UAMS police officers to stay away, state police said. A UAMS officer shot Hollingshead after Hollingshead raised a gun, state police said.

Hollingshead was taken inside the hospital for treatment but later died, state police said.

The name of the officer who shot him wasn't immediately released. State police agents are investigating and will forward their findings to prosecutors to determine whether the shooting was justified, authorities said.

