HC court issues notice to Delhi Police on Tahir Hussain's bail plea in northeast violence case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Delhi Police on the bail plea of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with a case relating to northeast district violence in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 17:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Delhi Police on the bail plea of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with a case relating to northeast district violence in the national capital. Justice Yogesh Khanna asked Delhi Police to file a reply on Hussain's bail plea and listed the matter for further hearing on August 6.

Another bail plea in a separate case was listed before another bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad, who has sent the matter to another bench. Delhi Police had booked Hussain in two First Information Reports (FIRs) in Dayalpur Police station under various charges dealing with attempts to murder and others.

The petitioner sought bail on the ground that the investigation upon the matter is complete and chargesheets have been filed. Hussain's bail plea was filed through advocate Rizwan.

Hussain has been named as an accused in 11 FIRs filed by Delhi Police and one complaint under money laundering charges being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 chargesheets have been filed in the riots related cases in which many accused have been charge-sheeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

