Brussels office of prominent far-right German lawmaker searched in China spying raid

German authorities searched the Brussels office of a far-right lawmaker, Maximilian Krah, after his assistant was arrested for allegedly spying for China. An apartment of the assistant, Jian Guo, was also searched. The European Parliament approved the office search. Krah is under investigation as the assistant is accused of passing on confidential information from the European Parliament to a Chinese intelligence service.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 07-05-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 14:44 IST
Authorities were searching the European parliament office of a prominent German far-right lawmaker in Brussels on Tuesday, Germany's top prosecutor's office said.

Maximilian Krah, the Alternative for Germany party's top candidate in the upcoming European Parliament elections, has been under scrutiny after an assistant of his was arrested last month on suspicion of spying for China.

Jian Guo — a German national who had worked for Krah since his election to the European Union legislature in 2019 — has been accused of of working for a Chinese intelligence service and of repeatedly passing on information on negotiations and decisions in the European Parliament in January.

The top prosecutor's office said in a statement Tuesday that "the European Parliament has consented to enter the premises." An apartment of Guo in Brussels had already been searched last month, the prosecutors' statement said.

