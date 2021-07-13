Left Menu

Attack on two officials at Durban Correctional Centre failed

The department says the incident is opportunistic and warns that it will not be tolerated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-07-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 17:40 IST

The department says it will unleash the necessary force against those who attack its officials.  Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Correctional Services says an attack on two officials at Durban Correctional Centre was thwarted this morning.

The two officials were stabbed by remand detainees during unlock.



"The remandees behind this barbaric act have been identified and they will face disciplinary processes and be criminally charged.

"We shall never be apologetic about our resolve to restore order within the means available to us whenever the State is attacked," the department said.



(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

