Man gets 7 years in jail for attacking, robbing octogenarian couple

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 19:17 IST
A Mumbai court on Tuesday sentenced a man to seven years in jail for attacking and robbing an octogenarian couple who had appointed him caretaker just 21 days before the incident.

Satnam Sachdev had attacked the couple with a steel rod in their Khar home in 2015 after tying the woman with a cloth and locking her in a toilet while gagging her husband with a vest and the wire of a phone.

He had also robbed jewellery and cash totaling Rs 4 lakh and had fled to Manali in Himachal Pradesh, from where he was arrested, Additional Public Prosecutor Ashwini Rayakar said.

He was pronounced guilty under IPC IPC sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery) and 450 (house-trespass) and sentenced to seven years imprisonment by Additional Sessions Judge Anil Laddhad, the APP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

